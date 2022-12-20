5G services rolled out in Kerala

December 20, 2022 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday launched the Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited’s 5G services in Kochi city and the Guruvayur Temple premises. He launched Jio True 5G and Jio True 5G-powered Wi-Fi services virtually from Thiruvananthapuram at an event organised here.

In his inaugural address, Mr. Vijayan said 5G services will bring transformational benefits for the people of the State in the long run. The government has special focus on the start-up ecosystem, and the advent of 5G services will provide a big boost to the start-ups that are working on new technologies such as the Internet of things (IoT), blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and data analytics. The advent of 5G will further propel such start-ups and give them wings to fly, he said.

Jio has invested over ₹6,000 crore for deploying the 5G network in Kerala. The services will be launched in Thiruvananthapuram by the end of this month (December), followed by Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Malappuram by January 2023. The entire State, including every tehsil and taluk, will be covered by December 2023, said the service provider.

The company said in a statement released here that with the launch of Jio’s 5G services, Kerala is not just receiving the best telecommunication network, but it will also open doors to growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, healthcare, IT and SME business. 5G will enable citizens and the government to remain connected on real-time basis and also improve implementation and efficiency of government schemes for the last-mile user, it said.

“We are excited to commence Jio True 5G in Kochi and the Guruvayur Temple. Soon, Jio True 5G network will be expanded across the length and breadth of Kerala,” said a Jio spokesperson.

Jio users in Kochi and Guruvayur are invited to the Jio welcome offer to experience unlimited data up to 1 gbps speeds at no additional cost from Tuesday, it added.