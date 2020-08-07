582 shifted to 7 camps

More relief camps were opened following rain havoc in many parts of the district on Friday. The evacuation of hundreds of people to camps poses fresh challenges to the district administration while tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

As many as 582 people from 154 families have been shifted to seven relief camps, the district administration said. Relief camps have been opened at the UP School, Fisheries Technical School and port godown at Valiathura; LFMSC LP School; BUDS School and St. Joseph’s Higher Secondary School, Anchuthengu.

Of this, 317 people have been evacuated to the UP School at Valiathura alone, the district administration said.

As many 37 houses have been destroyed and 182 houses partially damaged in the rain havoc on Friday in the district.

At Shanghumughom, two houses were destroyed in coastal erosion. Six houses in Varkala taluk and four houses in Chirayinkizhu taluk also sustained damage.

The district has also reported crop loss in 5,348 hectares of land.