570 appointed, 1,516 shortlisted at Palakkad job fair

As many as 570 job seekers were given spot appointments at a job fair conducted by the District Employment Exchange at Government Victoria College here on Saturday.

As many as 1,516 candidates were shortlisted in the employment mela titled Niyukti 2021, in which 4,646 youngsters attended interviews. District Employment Officer P.K. Rajendran said that the presence of 73 companies offering jobs in various categories had lifted the mela to a higher scale. There were 4,800-odd vacancies and more than 5,000 job seekers had registered.

The State government was conducting job fairs in all districts under the National Employment Services. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty inaugurated the Palakkad edition of the mela.

Shafi Parambil, MLA, presided over the function. K. Babu, MLA, K. Santhakumari, MLA, district panchayat president K. Binumol, Victoria College vice principal Sreenivasan, Employment zonal Deputy Director K. Rama, and Mr. Rajendran spoke. District Collector Mrunmai Joshi welcomed the gathering.