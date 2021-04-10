550 new cases in capital

The COVID-19 caseload continued to mount in the capital district on Saturday as it surpassed the 500-mark for the first time in three months.

As many as 550 fresh cases were reported during the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 3,528. A total of 247 COVID-19 patients recovered from the illness.

The daily caseload had last gone past 500 in Thiruvananthapuram district on January 26 when 525 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

While almost all of the newly reported cases have been attributed to local transmission, one healthcare worker has also contracted the infection.

The district administration has placed 1,372 people under quarantine, while an equal number of others were permitted to conclude self-isolation during the last 24 hours. There were currently 16,925 people who were undergoing quarantine in various parts of the district.