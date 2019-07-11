55-year-old farmer commits suicide in Wayanad district

A 55-year-old farmer committed suicide at Marakkadavu, near Pulpally in the district, on Tuesday night.

The police identified the deceased as Enkittan, 55, of Chulugod at Marakkadavu under the Pulpally police station limits. The farmer was found in a critical stage inside his house after consuming poison on Tuesday night. Though Enkittan was rushed to the Community Health Centre at Pulpally and later to a private hospital at Sulthan Bathery, he died there, the police said.

His relatives said he had borrowed nearly ₹3 lakh from various sources. However, he could not repay the debts on time owing to crop loss, they said. The debts forced him to take the extreme step, his relatives said.

Disha suicide prevention helpline can be reached at 1056, 0471-2552056.