Kerala

55 of 63 cases in Idukki via contact

Sixty-three persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the

district on Thursday. Fifty-five of them contracted the disease through contact and the source of infection of two cases remains unknown. A total of 22 persons recovered from the viral infection on the day.

The source of infection of a 28-year-old woman from Senapathy who runs a beauty parlour at Rajakkad and a 57- year-old woman employee of the Supplyco outlet at Cheruthoni remains unknown. Those who contracted the disease through contact include three health workers of the

Upputhara community health centre and another from Rajakkad, said the officials.

Other cases have been reported from Adimali, Konnathadi, Munnar, Rajakkad, Rajakumari, Mullaringadu, Vathikudi, Painavu, Cheruthoni and Karimkunnam. One person came from a Gulf country and seven returned from other States.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2020 7:43:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/55-of-63-cases-in-idukki-via-contact/article32174287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY