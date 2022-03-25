543 new COVID-19 cases in State

Kerala reported 543 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, when 17,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As on Friday, there are 4,389 patients in the State. A total of 872 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 10 % of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

On Friday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals fell to 460. New hospital admissions on the day was 88.

On Friday, the State declared two COVID deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 79 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 67,631. Of these, 31,851 (47.03 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,30,150 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of 109 new cases, Kottayam 78, Thiruvananthapuram 60, Thrissur 58, Kozhikode 45, Pathanamthitta 43, Kollam 25, Kannur 22, Idukki 24, Malappuram 21, Palakkad 20, Alappuzha 18, Wayanad 18, and Kasaragod 2.