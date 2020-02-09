5,200 posts created in health sector: Shylaja

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has created 5,200 new posts in the health sector in the State, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was laying the foundation stone for a new outpatient building at General Hospital, Alappuzha on Sunday.

“The State has made strides in the health sector after the LDF government assumed office. We have started cardiology, nephrology and neurology units in district hospitals across the State. Besides constructing new buildings, we have been able to improve basic infrastructure facilities and set up modern equipment in hospitals,” Ms. Shylaja said.

Palliative care ward

The Health Minister said that a modern palliative care ward with a doctor and three nurses would be set up at the General Hospital. A geriatric ward will also be started, she added.

The new outpatient unit will be constructed at a cost of ₹117 crore under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board

Ms. Shylaja said that joint efforts had helped to stop the spread of the coronavirus in the State.

She also launched a central store at the General Hospital.

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac laid the foundation stone for the construction of a high-voltage substation in connection with the setting up of a cardiology unit in the hospital, at the function.

Alappuzha municipal chairman Illikkal Kunjumon presided over the function.