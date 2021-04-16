Kerala

514 persons test positive in Palakkad

Taking the message across: District Police Chief Viswanadh R. speaking to autorickshaw drivers during a COVID-19 awareness drive at the stadium stand in Palakkad on Friday. K.K. MUSTAFAH  

As many as 514 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Friday. When 226 of them contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons, the source of infection could not be identified in 269 cases.

District officials said here on Friday that 62 persons recovered from the disease in Palakkad. The number of persons currently under treatment in the district rose to 3,725.

Vaccination

District health officials said 9,768 people took their first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. District Medical Officer K.P. Reetha said that none suffered any adverse reaction after accepting the vaccine.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 16, 2021 11:58:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/514-persons-test-positive-in-palakkad/article34339441.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY