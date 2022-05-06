500 nurses to be recruited to Germany in first phase

As per a pact between NoRKA Roots, Federal Employment Agency, Germany

Over 500 nurses from the State are expected to get job opportunities in Germany in the first year under the Triple Win programme being implemented by NoRKA Roots in association with the Federal Employment Agency, Germany, NoRKA Roots resident vice-chairman P. Sreeramakrishnan has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Sreeramakrishnan said that the interview of 400 candidates shortlisted from nearly 13,000 applicants were progressing in Thiruvananthapuram.

The exercise, which began on May 4, will be on till May 13. It is being conducted by eight officials of the Federal Employment Agency and the German Agency for International Cooperation.

German coaching

The selected nurses will be provided free coaching up to B-1 level in German in Thiruvananthapuram before they leave for Germany. Once there, free training will be provided in gaining proficiency in the language and obtaining registration.

Walk-in interview

In addition to this, a walk-in interview also has been arranged as part of a fast-track programme for the recruitment of nurses. Candidates who have gained their B-1, B-2 level certification in German are eligible to attend this interview.

NoRKA Roots and the Federal Employment Agency, Germany, inked the agreement for Triple Win in December 2021 for nurses recruitment. NoRKA Roots also organised a workshop on Indo-German migration, which was attended by experts and stakeholders. Stefanie Halla, Country Officer International Relations, Federal Employment Agency; Gudrun Nadoll, programme manager, German Agency for International Cooperation; and NoRKA Roots CEO Harikrishnan Namboothiri were present.