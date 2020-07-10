50 test positive in Alappuzha

In the biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the district, 50 people tested positive for the disease on Friday.

Among the cases are 36 personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) unit at Nooranad who came from other States. While eight came from abroad, two others reached the district from other States. Four persons got the disease through contact.

52 ITBP men

So far, 52 ITBP personnel at Nooranad unit were found to have contracted the disease in the last few days. With spiralling cases among the ITBP personnel, the district administration has initiated various measures to tackle the spread of the pandemic.

District Collector A. Alexander has directed authorities concerned to ensure individual quarantine for all personnel at the barrack. Samples from all personnel will be collected and sent for SARS-CoV-2 testing in two days.

Mr. Alexander has also written to the Director-General of the ITBP to stop sending personnel from other parts of the country to the Nooranad unit.

Of the cases from foreign countries, four came from the UAE. A couple from Chengannur reached the district on June 21. A 46-year-old man native of Pandanad came on June 18. A young man hailing from Budhanoor reached the district on June 26.

Two young men hailing from Ala and Alappuzha had come from Kuwait on June 19 and June 24 respectively. A young woman native of Budhanoor reached the district from Bahrain on June 6. Another a young man from Palamel came from Qatar on July 4.

Two women, a 65-year-old from Alappuzha and a young woman hailing from Chettikkad had come from Mumbai and Delhi on June 15 and June 30 respectively.