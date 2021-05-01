50% hospitals beds to be allocated for COVID patients

The government, in an attempt to deal with the extraordinary situation, has issued orders earmarking 50% of the hospital beds in both government and private hospitals, cooperative and ESI hospitals, exclusively for COVID care.

The order, issued by the Chief Secretary, in his capacity as the chairman of the State Disaster Management Authority, says that with increasing number of COVID patients requiring hospitalisation, more resources in both public and private sector will have to be allocated for COVID care.

The order directs that hospitals treating COVID patients should minimise the hospitalisation of elective cases and non-serious non-COVID cases. However, emergency non-COVID cases should be taken care of as is usually done.

The district disaster management authorities (DDMAs) will manage the allotment of hospital beds to COVID-19 patients in 25% of the total hospital beds in both government and private sector, with the help of District Programme Monitoring and Support Units.

The order further says that the DDMAs will appoint incident commanders in all major hospitals.

This arrangement will be in force till the State tides over the COVID-19 situation and the situation returns to normalcy, the order states.