5 charging stations for Balussery
Kozhikode
The Kerala State Electricity Board has decided to set up five new charging stations in the Balussery Assembly constituency as part of its efforts to popularise the use of electric-powered vehicles and reduce air pollution.
The selected destinations are: Poonur, Naduvannur, Koottalida, Koorachundu, and Balussery.
