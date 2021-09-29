47 doctors from General Hospital posted to Konni medical college

Move comes ahead of Nation Medical Commission’s visit to MCH; authorities say doctors need not be relocated

In a significant move, the State government has posted 47 of the 50 medical doctors attached to the Pathanamthitta General Hospital (GH) to the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Konni, on a ‘deemed deputation basis.’

The move comes just days ahead of a proposed visit of the National Medical Commission (NMC) to the medical college. The list of doctors posted on deputation also include hospital superintendent Taj Paul and deputy superintendent C.R. Jayasankar, besides the resident medical officer.

‘No relocation’

While the move has raised concerns over the functioning of the General Hospital, the authorities have clarified that the deputation did not warrant a relocation of these doctors. “The move is in line with an order in 2015 which renamed the Pathanamthitta General Hospital as Government Medical College and envisages a deemed deputation to the employees there. This is being implemented as part of an attempt to obtain recognition for the MCH as per provisions of the NMC Act,” explained Veena George, Health Minister.

The order in 2015 stipulated that those with postgraduate degree or diploma will be redesignated as assistant professors and senior residents respectively while the assistant surgeons will be redesignated as jor residents.

100 students first

According to the Minister, facilities have been provided for admission of students starting from the academic year 2022-23 in accordance with the regulations of the Kerala University of Health Sciences. Following an approval from the varsity, it has now been submitted to the NMC. The authorities intend to admit as many as 100 students in the first year.

In addition to the recruitment of 394 posts created in the medical college, the National Health Mission too has recruited the necessary staff for treatment of COVID-19 and related activities.