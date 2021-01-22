468 test positive in capital

333 recover from disease, active cases at 3,688

The district witnessed a spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday as 468 people were diagnosed with the disease during the last 24 hours. While 333 people recovered from the disease, the number of active cases stood at 3,688.

While most of the fresh cases have been attributed to local contact, four health workers have also tested positive.

The administration placed 1,409 people under quarantine, taking the number of people being supervised for COVID-19 symptoms to 20,518 in houses and 55 in various institutions. As many as 1,107 people have been excluded from the quarantine list.

Vaccination

A total of 639 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in 11 centres in the district on Thursday. There were inoculated in General Hospital, (100), Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital (85), Government Women and Children’s Hospital, Thycaud (60), Pangappara model community health centre (46), Pulluvila community health centre (65), Anjuthengu community health centre (58), District Hospital, Nedumangad (39), Parassala taluk hospital (34), Varkala taluk hospital (68) and Kuttichal community health centre (84).