441 new COVID cases in Thrissur

430 get disease through local contact

A total of 441 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday while 442 people recovered from the pandemic.

There are 4,814 active cases in the district and 110 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far 82,667 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 77,299 people have recovered.

According to the official statistics, 430 people, including three health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on Wednesday.

Of them, 61 people are above the age of 60 and 32 children are below the age of 10.

3,470 under home care

In all, 3,470 people are under home care. In all, 126 people were admitted to the hospital for treatment of the COVID-19 on Wednesday.

A total of 5,406 samples were collected for the test on Wednesday.