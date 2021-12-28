Kerala

405 fresh cases reported in capital

The district recorded 405 COVID-19 cases and 567 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 3,414 on Tuesday. The test positivity rate stood at 4.9%.

The district administration has declared Kizhakkumkara in Kallayam of Karakulam grama panchayat as a micro-containment zone in view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region. Meanwhile, various places including Sree Chitra Home in Sreekanteswaram ward of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Kalathukal ward of Aruvikkara grama panchayat, and G. Karthikeyan Memorial Residential School in Thannimoodu in Nandiyode grama panchayat, have been excluded from the list of containment zones.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 28, 2021 6:58:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/405-fresh-cases-reported-in-capital/article38056501.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY