May 19, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Thrissur

Health Minster Veena George inaugurated projects worth ₹40 crore at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital on Friday.

Around 26 projects, including trauma care and triage building, burn injury treatment unit, MRI scan facility, and a day-care unit for children of working mothers, were implemented at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital under the 100-day action plan of the government.