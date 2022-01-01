3,84,851 households in Kollam to get water connection

Initiative under Jal Jeevan Mission costing ₹1,511.45 cr.

As part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, 3,84,851 households in the district will be provided drinking water connection spending ₹1,511.45 crore, N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of the district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) recently. Under the mission, administrative sanction has been given for providing 3,01,347 domestic connections in 2020-21 and 83,504 connections in 2021-22.

It was also decided at the meeting to convene a special meeting of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Housing Board, Revenue department, and various local bodies to prepare separate plans for toilet, drainage, and solid waste treatment facilities in tsunami colonies. The Swachh Bharat Mission had conducted a study and submitted a report on the plans.

The meeting observed that an error in the existing local market value list of the Public Works department, which is important in the implementation of centralised projects, is creating a crisis in fixing the estimate and tender of projects such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme.

The meeting directed the District Development Commissioner to convene a joint meeting of the officers concerned and take immediate action to update the list.

At present, beneficiaries those who do not own land are not able to get approval in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana software. It was decided to ask the Centre to make necessary changes in the software and modify it so that those who are late in finding land can also avail themselves of the benefits of the scheme.

The meeting expressed concern over the implementation of the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation project and directions were given to expedite steps as the funds can be spent only within the Plan period. It was also instructed to complete the construction of the Kulathupuzha Primary Health Centre and the burn centre at the Kollam District Hospital so that the public can avail themselves of the services at the earliest.

It was decided to visit the site of the Rurban project in Thrikkovilvattam grama panchayat and convene a review meeting on January 5 to assess the progress of work.

It was also assessed that the Kollam City police have made considerable progress in the investigation and trial of POCSO cases.