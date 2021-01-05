Kerala

3,810 birds culled at worst-hit Nendoor

Wearing personal protective equipment kit, officials culled ducklings in farms across the backwater landscape of Nendoor, worst hit by the bird flu outbreak in Kottayam.

As many as 3,810 birds, including domestic birds and ducklings, in and around the farms where bird flu had been confirmed were culled by officials on Tuesday. Authorities have identified about 10,400 birds for culling to ensure the containment of virus.

A rapid response team, comprising 40 members, was divided into eight teams and they started operations around 8 a.m. The operations were jointly carried out by the Animal Husbandry, Health, and Local Self-Government Departments.

The culled ducklings were burned in a pit. Officials said the rapid response team members would be put in quarantine for 10 days.

The culling operation was launched after the authorities confirmed the presence of H5N8 virus in a duck farm here.

As per reports, about 2,720 of the 8,000 birds in the farm succumbed to the infection the other day.

District Collector M.Anjana said the culling operations would be completed in the next couple of days.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 5, 2021 11:35:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/3810-birds-culled-at-worst-hit-nendoor/article33504467.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY