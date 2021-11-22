3,698 more test positive in State

7.2% of active cases in hospitals

Kerala logged 3,698 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 45,190 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 51,04,702 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality now stands at 37,675 with the State adding 180 deaths to the official list on Monday. These include 75 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 105 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

Till now, a total of 8,684 deaths have been newly added to the State’s official list of COVID deaths.

The State’s active case pool is declining and now has 54,091 patients, with 7,515 people reported to have recovered from the disease on Monday.

According to the Health Department, only 7.2% of the active cases are currently admitted to hospitals or field hospitals .

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals now is 851, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 323 on Monday.

On Monday, the number of patients newly admitted to hospitals was 333. Hospitalisations have stabilised around the 5,000 mark and at present 5,050 persons are being treated in hospitals across the State.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of 724 new cases, Ernakulam 622, Thiruvananthapuram 465, Kollam 348, Thrissur 247, Kottayam 228, Kannur 200, Malappuram 179, Idukki 162, Alappuzha 151, Wayanad 119, Palakkad 115, Pathanamthitta 110, and Kasaragod 28.