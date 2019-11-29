35th pilgrimage to Sabarimala for Sivamani

Drummer Sivamani undertook the annual pilgrimage to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple this year too. He said this was his 35th consecutive pilgrimage.

Accompanied by keyboard artist Prakash Ulliyeri, Mr. Sivamani reached the hillock on Wednesday night. Carrying the sacred bundle, Irumudikkettu, on the head, he ascended the Pathinettampady (18 steps) leading to the temple precincts. Mr. Sivamani carried two drumsticks, along with the Irumudikkettu, to the temple sopanam. He displayed his percussion skills on a steel drum fixed around the Hundi kept there.

Padma Shri recipient

The percussionist, a recipient of the Padma Sri Award, said he was surrendering the honour to Ayyappa. After the darshan at the Ayyappa temple and the adjoining Malikappuram Devi temple, Mr. Sivamani performed on the drums at the Sree Dharma Sastha auditorium at Sannidhanam.

Mr. Sivamani called upon the devotees to keep the sacred grove (poonkavanam) of Ayyappa free of plastic.