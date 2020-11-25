350 cases reported in capital

346 of the cases are through local transmission and 78 cases are unknown

The district reported 350 COVID-19 cases and 441 recoveries as the number of active cases fell to 4,520 on Tuesday.

Among the fresh cases, all except four imported cases have been attributed to local transmission of SARS-CoV-2. The sources of infection in 78 cases are unknown. Three health-care workers are also among those who tested positive. With as many as 4,802 tests being conducted during the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate stood at 7.2.

The district’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 534 with four more recent deaths being attributed to the disease. The deceased included a 64-year-old woman who hailed from Punnamoodu, a 63-year-old man who hailed from Pazhayakada, a 65-year-old man who hailed from Pathamkallu, and a 65-year-old woman who hailed from Varkala.

The district administration quarantined 1,605 people on the day, taking the number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms to 26,456 in houses and 133 in various institutions.

The City police initiated legal action against 71 people for violating COVID-19 guidelines. As many as 40 people among them were charged with provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020, while 21 others were fined for failing to wear masks. A cumulative fine of ₹12,500 was collected for various offences.