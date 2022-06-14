3,488 new COVID-19 cases in State

Thiruvananthapuram Kerala reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday when 26,076 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Though the case number seems to show a steep rise, testing has also shot up by over 10,000 tests. The test positivity rate remains more or less constant at 13.3% on Tuesday also. The State currently has 17,090 active cases

Ernakulam reported 987 cases on Tuesday, Thiruvananthapuram 620, Kottayam 471 and Kozhikode 281 cases. Cases are seen rising slowly in other districts also

Three recent COVID deaths were added to the official COVID fatality list on Tuesday, taking the cumulative toll in the State due to the infection to 69,845 cases.

The COVID-19 case graph has been rising in the State since the last week of May. More tests seem to be yielding more cases even though the transmission levels have not seen any substantial rise.

Hospitalisations have not risen despite the rise in cases, something that has been a great relief to the health system administrators. The health system had been put under terrible strain during the second and third COVID-19 waves in the State.