348 cases in Pathanamthitta

As many as 348 persons tested positive for SARS-COV-2 in Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

Of the fresh cases, 300 persons contracted the virus through local contact while 11 cases had landed from abroad. The contact source of 28 persons yet to be ascertained.

The disease continued to spread rapidly in Thiruvalla, where 59 persons tested positive. Meanwhile, two persons, identified as a 71-year-old man from Mezhuveli and an 86-year old woman from Manjaadi, tested positive for the virus post death.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the district rose to 65.

With 240 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 3,001 active cases.

Oct 10, 2020

