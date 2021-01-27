336 cases in Thrissur

327 get disease through local contact

A total of 336 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Wednesday while 428 people recovered from the pandemic.

There are 5,072 active cases in the district and 109 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far 85,735 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district and 81,094 people have recovered. According to an official pressnote, 327 people, including four health workers, contracted the disease through local contact. Of them, 47 people are above the age of 60 and 12 children are below the age of 10. In all, 3,833 people are under home care. In all, 127 people were admitted to the hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Thursday. A total of 3,083 samples were collected for the test on Thursday.