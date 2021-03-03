334 fresh cases, 500 recoveries in Kozhikode

As many 334 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported from Kozhikode district on Tuesday.
According to the District Medical Officer, there were 331 locally acquired infections and the source of infection of three others is not known.
Kozhikode Corporation reported 109 cases, Panangad 19, and Vadakara 13. As many as 5,957 samples were tested and the daily test positivity rate is 5.6%. There were 500 recoveries and the active case load is 5,169.
57 cases in Wayanad
As many as 57 people, including a health worker, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Tuesday.
Of the new cases 56 patients were infected through local contact and a patient had returned from Dubai.
The district has so far reported 27,012 COVID-19 cases. Of these 25, 399 have recovered from the disease, including 102 persons on the day.
The total number of active cases as on date was 1,352 in the district. As many as 5,001 persons are under observation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath