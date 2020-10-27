329 new cases reported in Kollam

The district reported 329 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths, and 534 recoveries on Tuesday.

Among the patients are 326 contact cases, one person is with no known source and two are health workers. The Health Department also confirmed that the deaths of an 84-year-old Neendakara resident, 75-year-old Punthalathazham resident, and 70-year-old Neendakara resident are due to COVID-19.

While Kollam Corporation once again reported the highest number of new patients, Sasthamcotta, Kulathupuzha, Karungappally and Perinad also has several new contact cases.

The patient with no known source of contact is a 36-year-old Kadakkal resident. The health workers who tested positive include a 27-year-old Nendumbana resident and a 41-year-old Adichanallur resident. The district currently has 15,844 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 3,23,501. While 1,577 persons completed home quarantine on Tuesday, the Health Department has traced 76,260 primary and 7,450 secondary contacts of the positive cases. The number of active cases at present is 6,049.