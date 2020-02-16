320 cases settled at adalat

A grievance redressal adalat organised by the district administration settled 320 complaints.

A total of 350 applications were brought before District Collector M. Anjana for consideration in the programme, held for the people of Kuttanad taluk at Kuttanad Mini Civil Station on Saturday.

Majority of the complaints received were related to the Revenue, Local Self- Government and Agriculture Departments, Kerala Water Authority and Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission. Officials said that other than the grievances settled at the programme, the rest of the applications were referred to the departments and officials concerned. The Collector directed all departments to settle the complaints in a time-bound manner and report back.

The Collector also directed authorities concerned to set up an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) counter at Kuttanad Mini Civil Station.

Additional District Magistrate V. Harikumar, Revenue Divisional Officer S. Santhosh Kumar, Kuttanad Tahsildar T.J. Vijayasenan and various department officials attended the programme.