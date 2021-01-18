308 new cases in Kottayam

179 in Alappuzha, 123 in Pathanamthitta

As many as 308 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Monday. Of the fresh cases, all but two contracted the disease through local contact. The fresh cases also included 27 children and 53 people aged above 60.

With 56 cases, Kottayam municipality led the tally, followed by Changanassery with 12 cases.

With 109 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 5,560 active cases.

Meanwhile, 500 more people from the district received the vaccine during the day, taking the total number of vaccinated persons to 1,110.

Alappuzha

The district logged 179 COVID-19 cases and 559 recoveries on Monday. It also recorded four COVID-19-related deaths.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 172 people contracted the disease through local transmission, while the source of infection of five people remains unknown.

Two persons who came from abroad also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 3,816.

Pathanamthitta

As many as 123 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday

Of the fresh cases, 120 people contracted the disease through local contact and among these, the contact source of 14 cases were yet to be identified, sources said.

Among the local bodies, Thiruvalla reported 13 cases, followed by Konni with 10 cases.

The disease claimed three more lives in the district and the victims were identified as 85-year-old woman from Kulanada, 84-year-old Naranamuzhy native and a 66-year-old woman from Thottapuzhassery.

With 1,025 recoveries during the day, Pathanamthitta district currently has 6,199 active cases, sources said here .