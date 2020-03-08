30,450 students to appear for SSLC exams in Kollam

A total of 30,450 students from the district will appear for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination scheduled to be held from March 10 to 26 at different centres in Kollam.

Among them 30,271 are regular students and the exams will be conducted from 9.45 a.m. onwards.

While Kollam revenue district has 112 exam centres, Vimala Hridaya HSS for Girls, Pattathanam, has the maximum number of candidates this year.

A district-level monitoring committee chaired by Collector B.Abdul Nasar has been formed for the smooth conduct of the examination.

The question papers have been kept in vaults with police surveillance under Kollam, Kottarakara and Punalur District Education Officers.

The question papers for each examination has been checked by chief superintendents/deputy chief superintendents and sorted under the supervision of District Education Officers. Currently they have been stored in sealed bags at treasuries and banks near the exam centres.

43 clusters

For the hassle-free distribution of question papers, exam centres have been divided into 43 clusters and the bags are kept in 10 treasuries and 10 nationalised banks.

Each day the question papers will be transported to various clusters in armoured vehicle with police escort.

Delivery officers, distribution officers and distribution assistants will be deployed to distribute question papers during the examination.

The question papers will be distributed under the supervision of concerned education officer while 232 chief superintendents, 237 deputy chief superintendents and 2130 invigilators will in charge of conducting the exam.

Seven squads

Seven squads including Deputy Director of Education, District Education Officers and Sub-district education officer will be conducting inspections to prevent malpractices during the examination.

Each day chief superintendents will despatch the answer sheets to the centralised valuation camps, sources said.