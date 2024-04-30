GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

3,020 girl survivors given academic support through Mahila Samakhya

April 30, 2024 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 3,020 girls who were keeping away from education have been given academic support through the Mahila Samakhya Shikshan Kendra that is functioning in 101 panchayats in the State, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

In Wayanad alone, academic support had been given to 566 girls, the Minister said at a press meet on Tuesday.

Girls below the age of 18 who are survivors of crime and are in no position to stay in their own homes are accommodated at the Mahila Samakhya Shikshan Kendra to get an education.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.