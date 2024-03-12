GIFT a SubscriptionGift
30 people sign ‘living will’ in Thrissur

March 12, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 30 people, including doctors, nurses, and volunteers of the Thrissur Pain and Palliative Care Society, signed in a ‘living will’ here on Tuesday. This includes three couples.

A ‘living will’ is a legal document detailing your preferences for medical care if you are unable to make decisions for yourself.

Considering the ‘insurmountable obstacles’ in the implementation of the ‘living will’, the Supreme Court has eased the guidelines to make it more workable.

“The gesture will help to make the idea of ‘living will’ more popular among people,” said Dr. P.V. Ajayan, Professor, Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, who led the procedures for signing the ‘living will’. He congratulated the doctors and volunteers of the pain and palliative care society, who signed the living will.

