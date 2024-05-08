₹30 crore allocated for payment of LSS, USS scholarships: Minister

An amount of ₹30 crore has been received by the General Education department to pay the arrears of lower secondary scholarship (LSS) and upper secondary scholarship (USS) to students, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said on Wednesday. These would be distributed without delay, he said.

Scholarships to the tune of ₹29.88 crore for over 1.3 lakh students are pending in the State for the past four years, according to figures tabled in the Assembly.

The Minister also said that a decision had been taken to make available online certificates of examinations, except SSLC, without delay after the declaration of results through the login of head teachers. Steps are under way to issue certificate of LSS/USS examinations initially through the head teachers’ login.