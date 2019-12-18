3 students hurt in clash at Kerala Varma College

Three students were injured in a clash between Students Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur on Wednesday.

The injured students are ABVP workers Akshay, Aromal, and Rahul.

It is alleged that a group of SFI workers attacked them in a classroom and later on the corridor of the college in the morning over a seminar planned by the ABVP in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act two days ago.

ABVP workers tried to conduct the seminar on Monday as planned in favour of the CAA.

Seminar

Due to the protest from SFI workers, they were forced to conduct the seminar outside the college gate.

On Wednesday, the ABVP workers called for a rally for not allowing them to hold the seminar and they campaigned in the classrooms asking students to join the protest.

Soon, SFI workers dragged the ABVP workers out of classrooms and attacked them. Videos and photos of the attack are circulating in social media from the morning.

It is alleged that a few female students who tried to prevent the clash suffered minor injuries.

The ABVP condemned the attack on its activists.

BJP and ABVP workers took out a march in the city in protest against the attack. The police are supporting SFI workers at the college, BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas said.

However, the SFI alleged that its activists were assaulted by ABVP workers and they were hospitalised. The ABVP is using the CAA to facilitate the entry of RSS workers on the campus, they said.