3 more test positive in Wayanad

Wayanad district reported three more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

A 44-year-old civil police officer at Valliyurkavu in the district who was on duty at the Mananthavady police station, a 28 year old man at Kammana, and his 35 year old brother-in-law at Panavally tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.

They were admitted to the COVID-19 care hospital at Mananthavady, she said. The youth and his brother-in-law had primary contact with his father, a truck driver, who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after his recent visit to Chennai, Dr. Renuka said.

The police officer had contact with a 20-year-old youth who tested positive for the disease and is undergoing treatment.

As many as 331 body fluid samples for testing had been collected from police personnel in the district so far, she said.

Of the 16 cases reported in the district till now, three have been discharged. As many as 1,956 persons are under observation.