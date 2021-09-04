29,682 new cases in State

Test positivity rate at 17.54%.

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph maintained the slight dip in cases at 29,682 new cases on Saturday, when 1,69,237 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate on the day was 17.54%.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State rose again to 2,387 (2,341 on Friday), while the number of patients requiring ventilator support also rose from 987 to 1,009 on Saturday.

The State’s active case pool has risen to have 2,50,065 patients on Saturday, with 25,910 patients reported to have recovered on the day.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 21,422 with the State adding 142 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Saturday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 2,780 on Saturday. Total hospitalisations of people with moderate or severe COVID in the State’s hospitals are also on a steady increase and now stands at 33,441.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 41,81,137 cases.

Cases and hospitalisations have risen in all districts. With the sole exception of Kasaragod, all districts have over 10,000 active cases.

Among districts, Thrissur continues to report the highest number of new cases with 3,474 cases, Ernakulam 3,456, Malappuram 3,166, Kozhikode 2,950, Palakkad 2,781, Kollam 2,381, Thiruvananthapuram 2,314, Kottayam 2,080, Alappuzha 1,898, Kannur 1,562, Pathanamthitta 1,154, Idukki 1,064, Wayanad 923, and Kasaragod 479 cases.