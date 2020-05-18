Kerala

29 more test positive as NoRKs add to tally

Of the new cases on Monday, 21 are from abroad and 7 from other States

Expatriates and Non-Resident Keralites from other States made up almost all of the 29 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerala on Monday, as it has been since May 7 when NoRKs began returning home.

While 21 of the new positive cases were people who returned from the UAE and other Gulf nations and the Maldives, seven were those who came from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. One lone case of infection was picked up from the community by a health-care worker in Kannur .

Six of the cases were in Kollam, four in Thrissur, three each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, two each in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod, and one case each was in Ernakaulam, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts.

The total number in quarantine in the State is 67,789 now.

Till, date, Kerala has tested samples from 45,905 persons, of which, 44,681 have returned a negative result.

As part of sentinel surveillance, a crop of samples are being collected from select groups in the population on a random basis daily and tested for the past three weeks. Of the 5,154 samples tested so far, 5,082 samples were negative.

Hotspots

On Monday, six more regions in the State were added on to the hotspot list taking the number to 29. The new additions are Kalluvathukkal in Kollam and Kadambazhipuram, Muthuthala, Karakkurissi, Kottayi, and Muthalamada in Palakkad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reiterated that reverse quarantine has to be maintained strictly and that senior citizens, pregnant women, children below 10 years and those with chronic illnesses should not leave home unless in an emergency.

