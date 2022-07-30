2.67 lakh students verify Plus One trial allotment

Portal develops snag, rectified by adding more servers

Portal develops snag, rectified by adding more servers

As many as 2,67,326 students have verified their trial allotment results for admission to Plus One higher secondary courses till Saturday evening.

Of them, 99,153 students made corrections in their applications.

Though the trial allotment results were declared by the General Education Department on Friday morning, ahead of the scheduled time of 2 p.m., students were unable to check out their allotment status till night as the admission portal developed snag.

This had led to calls for extension of the deadline (5 p.m. on July 31) to make corrections. The authorities should have anticipated that such a large number of students would log in and made technical arrangements accordingly, students said.

It was late at night that candidates were able to log in. There were reports of the glitches persisting on Saturday morning too, but soon the portal was up and running.

A statement from the office of Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said four servers arranged to allow students to check their trial allotment results saw heavy traffic. More than one-lakh candidates tried to enter simultaneously, causing the portal to hang.

State Data Centre, Kerala State IT Mission, and National Informatics Centre authorities arranged more servers to address the problem. By 11.50 a.m. on Saturday, 1,76,076 applicants had verified their results and 47,395 of them had made corrections and included more options.

Mr. Sivankutty said that students or parents need not have any concern over the process. Admission procedures would be held smoothly, and all eligible students would get admission.

As many as 2.42 lakh applicants had received trial allotment. The total number of seats available in the State is 3,00,960.