262 cases in Kottayam

As many as 262 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Wednesday

Of the fresh cases, 256 persons including six persons from other districts contracted the virus through local transmission. Among these, at least 30 cases belonged to persons above the age of 60.

Kottayam municipality led the tally with 37 cases, followed by Panachikkad with 20 cases. Cases were also reported from Erattupetta- 13, Ayarkunnam- 11, Arpokkara-10, Elikkulam and Puthpally – nine each and Thrivarppu- 8 .

With 274 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 2,799 active cases.