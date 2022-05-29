260 women get Bahira degrees

As many as 260 women were given Bahira degrees at a convocation held at Madin She Campus at Nilambur on Sunday. The maiden convocation saw women from various fields of studies accepting their degrees from Madin Academy chairman Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari.

Madin She Campus offers Bahira degrees to women who complete five years of Islamic and temporal studies. The religious studies are done parallel to college studies. Among those who passed out on Sunday were graduates and postgraduates in different subjects, including medical and engineering.

Delivering the convocation address, Mr. Bukhari said synthesizing moral education with temporal studies would go a long way in creating a value-oriented generation. He also gave away saplings named ‘Bahira trees’ to students who passed out.

Apart from Bahira degrees, Madin She Campus offers education to girls from the primary level.

Scholar Syed Pookoya Thangal, Kerala Muslim Jamat district president Koottampara Abdurahman Darimi, district leader K.P. Jamal, and She Campus director O.P. Abdussamad Saqafi spoke.