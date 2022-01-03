2,560 new cases in State, 2,606 recover

The State logged 2,560 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 43,210 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 52,54,974 cases.

The official cumulative fatality rose to 48,184 with the State adding 71 deaths to the official toll on Monday. This includes 30 deaths which occurred in the past few days and 41 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

As of now, 17,686 deaths have been newly added to the official list of COVID deaths.

The active case pool has been declining rapidly for weeks now. However, the figure has been showing a slight increase for the past two days and on Monday, the active case pool had 19,359 cases. A total of 2,606 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health department, only 10.4 % of the active cases are currently admitted in hospitals or field hospitals.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals now is 455, while the number of patients requiring ventilator support has dipped to 157.

On Monday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals was 167. Hospitalisations again showed a significant dip in the State on Monday with just 2,225 persons being treated for moderate or severe infection. The total hospitalisation figure on Sunday was 3,275.

Among the districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 583 cases, followed by Ernakulam 410, Kozhikode 271, Kottayam 199, Thrissur 188, Kannur 184, Kollam 141, Malappuram 123, Pathanamthitta 117, Alappuzha 94, Palakkad 80, Idukki 65, Wayanad 62, and Kasaragod 43 cases.