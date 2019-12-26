₹255.42-cr. compensation disbursed to the flood-hit

The 2,55,427 families hit by this year’s floods and landslips have been given a compensation of ₹255.42 crore, with each family getting ₹10,000 as the first tranche of compensation.

The 1,17,999 families who preferred to stay with the relatives instead of the relief camps were given ₹117.99 crore till date. The 1,37,428 families who were staying in the camps were given a compensation of ₹137.42 crore.

The list of families who were staying with the relatives were being updated and they will also get ₹10,000 as the first tranche of the assistance, Principal Secretary, Revenue, V. Venu said.

Kozhikode tops among the district with the affected 22,551 families staying with the relatives getting the maximum compensation of ₹22.55 crore, Malappuram with 22,246 families got ₹22.24 crore, Thrissur with 22,063 families got ₹22.06 crore, Wayanad with 2,890 families got ₹2.89 crore.

A sum of ₹10,000 each was handed over to 221 affected families in Kollam district, 383 in Pathanamthitta, 10,193 in Alappuzha, 14,622 in Kottyam, 8,121 in Ernakulam, 8,224 in Kannur, 183 in Idukki, 2,874 in Kasaragod and 62 families in Thiruvananthapuram district, according to Mr.Venu, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rebuild Kerala Initiative.

A sum of ₹94 crore was given for the reconstruction of 29,707 houses damaged in the 2019 floods. As many as 26,677 houses located in the plains were damaged during the 2019 floods, while 3,030 houses were damaged in hilly regions of the State.

Already, the Government has issued guidelines for issuing compensation to the houses damaged in the floods. For fixing the extend of compensation to the houses damaged in floods, five categories were worked out.

On getting the information from the Land Revenue Commisisonerate, the contribution from the SDRF and CMDRF will be transferred to the DBT through the finance funds section to the bank account of the beneficiary.