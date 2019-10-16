2,500 fishers to get driving licence

A total of 2,500 fishers in the district will get driving licence as part of Safe Kollam, a multi-level initiative launched by the district administration in September. In a bid to ensure safe roads, one of the main objectives of Safe Kollam, the fisherfolk from the Pallithottam-Thangassery belt were given special training.

A campaign to spread awareness among the fishing community was launched in connection with the project, making them aware of traffic rules and the importance to follow them.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will be handling the project with the support of the Pallithottam police.

Learner’s test

Currently 150 fishers from the first batch have taken the learner’s test. “The fishers who cannot read and write were introduced to traffic rules at a special session held at the Collectorate conference hall. Members of the Trauma Care and Road Accidents Aid Centre in Kollam (TRACK) were in charge of the class,” said RTO V. Sajith. In the second phase, fishermen from Neendakara and Shakthikulangara will be included in the project.