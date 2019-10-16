Kerala

2,500 fishers to get driving licence

more-in

A total of 2,500 fishers in the district will get driving licence as part of Safe Kollam, a multi-level initiative launched by the district administration in September. In a bid to ensure safe roads, one of the main objectives of Safe Kollam, the fisherfolk from the Pallithottam-Thangassery belt were given special training.

A campaign to spread awareness among the fishing community was launched in connection with the project, making them aware of traffic rules and the importance to follow them.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will be handling the project with the support of the Pallithottam police.

Learner’s test

Currently 150 fishers from the first batch have taken the learner’s test. “The fishers who cannot read and write were introduced to traffic rules at a special session held at the Collectorate conference hall. Members of the Trauma Care and Road Accidents Aid Centre in Kollam (TRACK) were in charge of the class,” said RTO V. Sajith. In the second phase, fishermen from Neendakara and Shakthikulangara will be included in the project.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 16, 2019 11:17:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/2500-fishers-to-get-driving-licence/article29716368.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY