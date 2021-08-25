2,479 new cases reported in Kollam as caseload soars in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

The district reported 2,479 new cases of COVID-19 and 2,582 recoveries on Wednesday.

While 2,469 patients contracted the virus through contact, others include two NRIs and eight health workers. At present, the district has 21,748 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 21,61,869. While 2,235 persons completed home quarantine on Wednesday, the Health Department has traced 3,27,884 primary and 19,373 secondary contacts.

2,050 cases in Kottayam

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Kottayam with 2,050 persons testing positive of the disease on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, 2020 persons including one health worker contracted the virus through local transmission. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) for the day stood at 19.67%. With 218 cases, Kottayam municipality reported the highest number of cases, followed by Manimala which recorded 66 cases. As many as 850 persons recovered, bringing down the total active COVID cases to 7,145. Meanwhile, 41,159 persons remain in quarantine for suspected symptoms of the disease.

1,008 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 1,008 persons tested positive for the disease during the day. Of this, all but three contracted the virus through local transmission. The contact source of six cases were yet to be ascertained. The TPR for the day was 16%.With 44 cases, Thiruvalla reported the highest number of cases, followed by Pathanamathitta municipality, which reported 40 cases. Meanwhile, the decease claimed eleven more lives in the district.