2.44 lakh to appear for CAT 2019

The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhikode (IIM-K) has brought out a set of guidelines for candidates appearing for the Common Admission Test ( CAT) to be held on November 24.

Candidates have been advised to go through the test-day video uploaded on the CAT website to get themselves familiarised with the security and other exam day procedures.

Approximately 2.44 lakh candidates have applied for CAT 2019. Nearly 92 % of CAT applicants were allocated a test centre in their first preference city. The exam is scheduled to be conducted at 376 test centres spread across 156 cities in India.

It will be conducted in two shifts - 9 a.m. to noon and from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Candidates have been advised to report at 7:30 a.m. for the morning shift and at 1 p.m. for the afternoon shift.

CAT is a three-hour examination comprising three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability, and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will be given one hour for each section and PwD candidates will get 20 minutes extra for each section.

Candidates are required to download their admit cards from the CAT website, take printouts, affix their photographs (same as the one uploaded in CAT application forms) and bring them to their respective test centres along with identity proofs.

They have been advised to read carefully all the instructions provided on the admit card and adhere to them. PwD candidates with scribe should complete all formalities as explained on the CAT website.