243 get learner’s licence online

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) issued learner’s driving licence to 243 persons after conducting an online test on Tuesday night. A total of 266 persons from across the State took the 30-minute online test conducted from 7 p.m. on computers and mobile phones. Twenty-three of them failed to qualify.

“We expect more persons to attend the test to be conducted on all days, including weekends. There is no limit to the number of candidates who can appear on a day,” Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath said.

The MVD has fixed the time from 7 p.m. to prevent misuse of the facility by driving schools. The password provided to the candidate is valid till 12 midnight on the allotted day. As the candidate will have to correctly answer 30 of the 50 questions tossed to him in 30 minutes from the MVD’s question bank, chances of candidates seeking external help were limited, the official said.

After the test, the result will be flashed instantly on the screen. The candidate can take a printout of the learner’s licence. Those who fail can reappear by paying ₹50. Those who fail to complete the test due to network connectivity issues or other reasons on the allotted day can select another date and appear for the test, the official said.