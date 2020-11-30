Kerala

242 cases in Palakkad

While Palakkad registered 242 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the district saw 482 patients recovering from the disease.

District health officials heaved a sigh of relief as the recoveries outnumbered the fresh cases on Monday.

However, they had reasons for worry as they could not trace the source of infection in 136 of the new cases detected.

As many as 104 cases had contracted the virus through direct contact with infected persons.

Health worker

Among the new cases were a health worker and a person who came from across the border.

