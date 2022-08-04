2.38 lakh students get Plus One first allotment

Plus One admissions begin at 11 a.m. on Friday

Thiruvananthapuram The first allotment in the main allotment for Plus One higher secondary single-window admission has been published.

As many as 2,38,150 students have received allotment. This is lower than the number of students who had received trial allotment last week. The total number of valid applicants was 4,71,849. The number of seats available is 2,97,766.

In the trial allotment, 2.42 lakh students had received allotment. The number of seats available then was 3,00,960.

The number of seats available for first allotment has fallen by 3,194. The government had announced that the first allotment will be published without merging the 10% community quota seats with the general merit seats, following its decision to appeal against a High Court verdict cancelling the 10% quota and merging these with general merit seats.

Vacant seats

The number of seats vacant after the first allotment is 59,616.

The maximum number of seats allotted is in Malappuram – 34,103. The number of applicants here, though, is 80,100. The total number of seats vacant is 12,153, indicating that shortage of seats in the district is likely this time too. In Kozhikode, 23,275 seats were allotted, with 6,982 seats vacant.

In Thiruvananthapuram, 22,522 seats were allotted. Next was Palakkad with 21,927, followed by Thrissur at 21,422. The least number of seats allotted is in Idukki – 6,532.

While no vacant seats remain in the general category after the first allotment, 46 are vacant in the Ezhava category and 148 in the Muslim category. As many as 3,298 seats remain vacant in the Latin Catholic/Anglo-Indian category.

As many as 11,003 seats are vacant in the Scheduled Caste category and 25,296 in the Scheduled Tribe category and 8,374 seats in the Economically Weaker Section category.

Sports, VHSE

The first allotment for sports quota admission and that for Plus One vocational higher secondary single-window admission too have been published.

Of the 7,566 seats in the sports quota, 2,874 have been allotted. The number of vacant seats is 4,692.

The first allotment was to be published on Wednesday but was postponed to Friday. Students who have received allotment can reach schools to take admission from 11 a.m. on Friday. Admissions as per first allotment will go on till August 10.

Students can check the results by visiting the admission gateway www.admission.dge.kerala.gov.in, clicking on ‘Click for higher secondary admission,’ entering the higher secondary admission website, and using ‘Candidate login-SWS’ and clicking on ‘First allot results.’ Using the allotment letter from the ‘First allot results’ link, candidates should reach the school where they have received allotment with the originals of their certificates.

Those who have not received allotment in the first allotment should wait for the remaining allotments.