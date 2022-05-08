236 people killed in electrical accidents in 2021-22

No significant increase or decrease in deaths over previous years

No significant increase or decrease in deaths over previous years

Electrical accidents claimed the lives of 236 people and 88 animals in 2021-22 in Kerala, show data compiled by the Department of Electrical Inspectorate.

The human victims included 214 members of the public and nine permanent employees and 13 contract staff of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). While 133 people died in electrical accidents reported on consumer premises, 100 died in mishaps linked to KSEB installations. Three deaths were a result of electrocution on industrial premises.

Thirty-six human lives were lost during the fiscal after implements such as iron rods, used for picking fruits from trees, and iron ladders came into contact with electricity. Fourteen people and 51 animals died after coming into contact with snapped conductors.

152 injured

As many as 152 people were injured in non-fatal electrical mishaps during this period. Unauthorised electric fencing claimed the lives of seven people and injured three. Two animal deaths were also attributed to unauthorised electric fencing.

The death toll was highest in Palakkad (27 people), followed by Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram, 25 each.

While the numbers for 2021-22 appear high, they have not shown a significant increase or decrease over the previous years, reveal Electrical Inspectorate data for the past 12 years. In all, 262 people died and 187 were injured in electrical accidents in 2008-09 in Kerala. In 2019-20 the numbers were respectively 222 and 149, and 242 and 163 in 2020-21.

Iron rods

''A slight increase is noticed in the number of accidents caused as a result of iron rods used for plucking fruits coming into contact with overhead lines. At the same time, sensitisation campaigns on safe use of electricity have helped a lot in preventing a rise in the death toll,'' Anil Kumar V.C., Chief Electrical Inspector, Government of Kerala, said.

Animal deaths on the rise

On the other hand, the data on animal deaths due to electrical shocks show a rising trend. The death toll in 2021-22 (88 animals) is the highest in the past 12 years. From 57 in 2008-09, the toll had risen to 78 in 2018-19, but dipped to 60 and 61 in 2019-20 and 2020-21. Majority of these deaths have been reported during natural calamity-related events when power lines get snapped, according to Electrical Inspectorate officials.